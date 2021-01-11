Olivia Rodrigo presenta ‘Drivers license’. Es el single debut de la nueva promesa del pop tras ser una chica “Disney” y actriz de musical en “High School Musical”, publicado bajo el sello Interscope / Geffen Records / Universal. Viene acompañado del siguiente videoclip:

‘Drivers license’ ha sido compuesta por Olivia Rodrigo junto al productor Dan Nigro (ha trabajado con Conan Gay, Lewis Capaldi o Carly Rae Jepsen), en una canción de desamor acompañada de percusión. “Gracias a Daniel Nigro por ser mi persona favorita con la que crear música y por escucharme mientras me lamento por chicos innecesariamente en el estudio”, escribía ella en un post de agradecimiento a su equipo.

Olivia Rodrigo ha comentado sobre el tema: “Cuando se me ocurrió la canción, estaba pasando por una angustia que me resultaba tan confusa, tan multifacética.”, añadiendo: “Poner todos esos sentimientos en una canción hizo que todo pareciera mucho más simple y claro, y al final del día, creo que ese es realmente el propósito de escribir canciones. No hay nada como sentarse al piano en mi habitación y escribir una canción realmente triste. Realmente es mi cosa favorita en el mundo “.

El video musical que acompaña a la canción ha sido dirigido por Matthew Dillon Cohen (Ashe, Hinds, Gus Dapperton) y ya lleva casi 10 millones de vistas en pocos días. ‘Drivers License’ está arrasando en Estados Unidos desde su reciente estreno en plataformas digitales y ya está subiendo también en U.K. e incluso en las las tendencias españolas. El tema estará incluido en el EP que lanzará la joven (tiene sólo 17 años) Olivia Rodrigo este año.

La también actriz estadounidense Olivia Rodrigo es conocida como Page Olvera en el programa “Bizaardvark” o como Nini Salazar-Roberts en “High School Musical: The Musical, The Series” de Disney + (en las que canta para la BSO los temas ‘All I Want’ o ‘Just For a Moment’ Joshua Bassett). También ha participado a lo largo de su carrera interpretativa en “New Girl” y “An American Girl: Grace Stirs Up Success”.

Letra de ‘Drivers License’ de Olivia Rodrigo

[Verse 1]

I got my driver’s license last week

Just like we always talked about

‘Cause you were so excited for me

To finally drive up to your house

But today I drove through the suburbs

Crying ’cause you weren’t around

[Verse 2]

And you’re probably with that blonde girl

Who always made me doubt

She’s so much older than me

She’s everything I’m insecure about

Yeah, today I drove through the suburbs

‘Cause how could I ever love someone else?

[Chorus]

And I know we weren’t perfect

But I’ve never felt this way for no one

And I just can’t imagine

How you could be so okay now that I’m gone

Guess you didn’t mean what you wrote in that song about me

‘Cause you said forever, now I drive alone past your street

[Verse 3]

And all my friends are tired

Of hearing how much I miss you, but

I kinda feel sorry for them

‘Cause they’ll never know you the way that I do, yeah

Today I drove through the suburbs

And pictured I was driving home to you

[Chorus]

And I know we weren’t perfect

But I’ve never felt this way for no one, oh

And I just can’t imagine

How you could be so okay now that I’m gone

I guess you didn’t mean what you wrote in that song about me

‘Cause you said forever, now I drive alone past your street

[Bridge]

Red lights, stop signs

I still see your face in the white cars, front yards

Can’t drive past the places we used to go to

‘Cause I still fuckin’ love you, babe (Ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh, ooh-ooh)

Sidewalks we crossed

I still hear your voice in the traffic, we’re laughing

Over all the noise

God, I’m so blue, know we’re through

But I still fuckin’ love you, babe (Ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh, ooh-ooh)

[Chorus]

I know we weren’t perfect

But I’ve never felt this way for no one

And I just can’t imagine

How you could be so okay now that I’m gone

Guess you didn’t mean what you wrote in that song about me

‘Cause you said forever, now I drive alone past your street

[Outro]

Yeah, you said forever, now I drive alone past your street