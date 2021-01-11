Zara Larsson presenta ‘Talk about love’, su nuevo single con la colaboración de Young Thug y acompañado del siguiente videoclip. Es otro de los anticipos de su tercer álbum, “Poster girl”.

‘Talk about love’ de Zara Larsson ha sido compuesto por Amy Allen, Dewain Whitmore, Mike Sabath & Young Thug y producido por Mike Sabath (Lizzo, Meghan Trainor o Jonas Brothers), contando con la colaboración del rapero estadounidense Young Thug en la parte vocal.

Zara Larsson ha comentado sobre la canción: “es sobre esa fase antes de que dos personas descubran lo que son el uno para el otro.”, añadiendo: “Esa ventana específica es tan hermosa y frágil, que tan pronto como empiezas a preguntarte ‘¿hacemos esto?’ o ‘¿cómo te sientes?’, para algunas personas eso arruina la magia. ‘Talk about love’ es saborear ese momento antes de que tengas que decidirte”.

Este nuevo single llega tras el éxito viral de su último sencillo ‘WOW‘ en TikTok después de que apareciera en la exitosa película “Work It”, original de Netflix, y que posteriormente versionó de nuevo con Sabrina Carpenter. También tras el vídeo socialmente distante de ‘Love Me Land‘, escrito por Zara junto al poderoso equipo de Julia Michaels y Justin Tranter (Dua Lipa, Justin Bieber).

La sueca Zara Larsson alcanzó la fama en su país natal después del éxito del sencillo ‘Uncover’ (2013) y su álbum debut “1”, lanzado un año más tarde. Posteriormente, logró reconocimiento internacional en 2015 con los singles ‘Lush Life’ y ‘Never Forget You’, que ingresaron entre las diez primeras posiciones en la mayoría de las listas de éxitos en Europa. “Poster girl”, su tercer álbum, se publicará el próximo 5 de marzo de 2021 e incluirá varios de los temas que ha ido lanzando estos últimos años tras su anterior disco “So good” (2017). Así pues, estarán los singles ‘Ruin my life’, ‘All the time’, ‘Love me land’ y ‘Wow’.

Letra de ‘Talk about love’ de Zara Larsson & Young Thug

[Verse 1: Zara Larsson]

Patience is a virtue, I ain’t tryna hurt you

I need you to read between the lines

Calling me out and it’s unfair (So unfair)

Told you I don’t wanna go there

Swear that I can taste it, all your expectations

Rising up, but push ’em to the side

You know I’m down to go anywhere

But I told you I don’t wanna go there

[Pre-Chorus: Zara Larsson]

I think you feel good, yeah, I think you’re so sweet (Hey)

But you’re takin’ this all too seriously (Hey)

You can get close, swear I won’t bite

Baby, look into my eyes

[Chorus: Zara Larsson]

I don’t wanna talk about love (Yeah) (x2)

I just wanna keep us right here in the moment

Why you gotta go get lost in еmotion?

I don’t wanna talk about love (Yeah) (x2)

I can make your dreams come true overnight, yeah

I’ll do anything that you like

But I won’t talk about love

[Verse 2: Young Thug]

I don’t wanna talk about love

I don’t got time to be lying like a rug

Hot as Taki, Kawasaki, I ride it, ride it

Anaconda, yeah, baby, put your hand in my pocket

I ain’t got time to be lyin’, not to no throwaway

Shawty pussy wet, she try and drown me, I might float away

Can you please tell me I’m in control today?

Figure-four today, icy like the Eiffel Tower, babe, yeah

Why you wanna talk about it all the time?

Keep it up over there, you gon’ be mine

I see the way you vibin’, keep me hypnotized and

Diamonds loud like sirens, oh

[Chorus: Zara Larsson, Young Thug, Zara Larsson & Young Thug]

I don’t wanna talk about love (Yeah, I don’t wanna talk about love)

I don’t wanna talk about love

I just wanna keep us right here in the moment

Why you gotta go get lost in emotion?

I don’t wanna talk about love (I don’t wanna talk about love, I don’t wanna talk about love)

I don’t wanna talk about love (Oh, no)

I can make your dreams come true overnight, yeah

I’ll do anything that you like

But I won’t talk about love

[Bridge: Zara Larsson]

‘Cause love always blows up in your face

And love always goes south in the worst ways

Yeah-eah-eah, yeah

But right now I’m not in that headspace

And this ain’t the time or place to bring it up to me

‘Cause honestly, I’ll walk away

[Chorus: Zara Larsson]

I don’t wanna talk about love (I don’t wanna talk about love) (x2)

I just wanna keep us right here in the moment (Keep us right here, babe)

Why you gotta go get lost in emotion?

I don’t wanna talk about love (I don’t wanna talk about love) (x2)

I can make your dreams come true overnight, yeah

I’ll do anything that you like

But I won’t talk about love (Hey)

[Outro: Zara Larsson]

(Don’t wanna talk about love, I don’t wanna)

(Don’t wanna talk about love, I don’t wanna)

I can make your dreams come true overnight, yeah

I’ll do anything that you like

But I won’t talk about love