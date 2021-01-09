Zayn Malik presenta ‘Vibez’, su nuevo single acompañado del correspondiente videoclip. El tema estará incluido en el nuevo álbum del ex-One Direction, “Nobody Is Listening”, que se publica la semana próxima.

‘Vibez’, una canción pop con ritmos del hip-hop y R&B clásico, ha sido compuesta y producida por el propio Zayn junto Mike “Scribz” Riley, Nija Charles, Rogét Chahayed y Zayn. Se ha dado a conocer con un videoclip dirigido por Ben Mor y producido por Matthew Kauth de London Alley Entertainment Inc.

Sobre su nuevo material Zayn ha revelado en un comunicado que será el “proyecto más personal que ha tenido hasta ahora”, especificando que tiene un “reinado creativo total” en el proyecto, además de “hacer la música que siempre ha querido”.

“Nobody is Listening” será el tercer álbum en solitario del ex-componente de One Direction que se ha anunciado se lanza el próximo 15 de enero. El disco se publicará tres años después de su anterior álbum “Icarus Falls” (2018) y estará formado por once canciones nuevas, incluyendo su anterior sencillo ‘Better‘, que se adelantó en septiembre del año pasado. Supone su vuelta también tras el parón que le ha dedicado a su bebé, fruto de su relación con la modelo Gigi Hadid.

Calamity Better Outside Vibez When Love’s Around (feat. Syd) Connexion Sweat Unf**kwitable Windowsill (feat. Devlin) Tightrope River Road

El también compositor británico Zain Javadd Malik se hizco conocido desde 2010 por haber sido miembro de la boy-band One Direction, surgida del programa “The X Factor” junto con Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Liam Payne y Louis Tomlinson y apadrinados por Simon Cowell. En 2015 debuta en solitario adoptando un estilo de música R&B más alternativo con el éxito de su debut “Mind of Mine” (2016) y su sencillo principal ‘Pillowtalk’. También ha destacado en singles colaborativos, ‘I Don’t Wanna Live Forever’ (2016, con Taylor Swift) y ‘Dusk Till Dawn’ (2017, con Sia).

Letra de ‘Vibez’ de Zayn

[Chorus]

Don’t keep me waiting

I’ve been waiting all night to get closer

And you already know I got it for ya

You know the vibes, know the vibes, put it on ya

If we’re movin’ too fast, we can slow up

Baby, this far from mediocre, no

You know the vibes, know the vibes

[Verse]

You and me here in this room

Imagining things we could do

Won’t tell no lies, no lies to you

I need you here, I need you here

Mind runnin’ wild, we touchin’ slow

Just say the word, I’m ready to go

Anticipation plays after four

I need you now, oh

[Pre-Chorus]

Baby, I’ma get you right, I will

When I touch you tell me how it feel

Trust me, I’ma make it feel surreal

Baby, mind of mine

I’ma do all the things

Type of things that happen in your dreams

Get you right where you need to be

Just don’t keep me



[Chorus]

Don’t keep me waiting

I’ve been waiting all night to get closer

And you already know I got it for ya

You know the vibes, know the vibes, put it on ya

If we’re movin’ too fast, we could slow up

Baby, this far from mediocre, no

You got the vibes, got the vibes

[Bridge]

If I move too fast, too fast

[Pre-Chorus]

Baby, I’ma get you right, I will

When I touch you tell me how it feel

Trust me, I’ma make it feel surreal

Baby, mind of mine

I’ma do all the things

Type of things that happen in your dreams

Get you right where you need to be

Just don’t keep me

[Chorus]

Don’t keep me waiting

I’ve been waiting all night to get closer

And you already know I got it for ya

You know the vibes, know the vibes, put it on ya

If we’re movin’ too fast, we could slow up

Baby, this far from mediocre, no

You got the vibes, got the vibes