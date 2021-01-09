Zayn Malik presenta ‘Vibez’, su nuevo single acompañado del correspondiente videoclip. El tema estará incluido en el nuevo álbum del ex-One Direction, “Nobody Is Listening”, que se publica la semana próxima.
‘Vibez’, una canción pop con ritmos del hip-hop y R&B clásico, ha sido compuesta y producida por el propio Zayn junto Mike “Scribz” Riley, Nija Charles, Rogét Chahayed y Zayn. Se ha dado a conocer con un videoclip dirigido por Ben Mor y producido por Matthew Kauth de London Alley Entertainment Inc.
Sobre su nuevo material Zayn ha revelado en un comunicado que será el “proyecto más personal que ha tenido hasta ahora”, especificando que tiene un “reinado creativo total” en el proyecto, además de “hacer la música que siempre ha querido”.
“Nobody is Listening” será el tercer álbum en solitario del ex-componente de One Direction que se ha anunciado se lanza el próximo 15 de enero. El disco se publicará tres años después de su anterior álbum “Icarus Falls” (2018) y estará formado por once canciones nuevas, incluyendo su anterior sencillo ‘Better‘, que se adelantó en septiembre del año pasado. Supone su vuelta también tras el parón que le ha dedicado a su bebé, fruto de su relación con la modelo Gigi Hadid.
- Calamity
- Better
- Outside
- Vibez
- When Love’s Around (feat. Syd)
- Connexion
- Sweat
- Unf**kwitable
- Windowsill (feat. Devlin)
- Tightrope
- River Road
El también compositor británico Zain Javadd Malik se hizco conocido desde 2010 por haber sido miembro de la boy-band One Direction, surgida del programa “The X Factor” junto con Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Liam Payne y Louis Tomlinson y apadrinados por Simon Cowell. En 2015 debuta en solitario adoptando un estilo de música R&B más alternativo con el éxito de su debut “Mind of Mine” (2016) y su sencillo principal ‘Pillowtalk’. También ha destacado en singles colaborativos, ‘I Don’t Wanna Live Forever’ (2016, con Taylor Swift) y ‘Dusk Till Dawn’ (2017, con Sia).
Letra de ‘Vibez’ de Zayn
[Chorus]
Don’t keep me waiting
I’ve been waiting all night to get closer
And you already know I got it for ya
You know the vibes, know the vibes, put it on ya
If we’re movin’ too fast, we can slow up
Baby, this far from mediocre, no
You know the vibes, know the vibes
[Verse]
You and me here in this room
Imagining things we could do
Won’t tell no lies, no lies to you
I need you here, I need you here
Mind runnin’ wild, we touchin’ slow
Just say the word, I’m ready to go
Anticipation plays after four
I need you now, oh
[Pre-Chorus]
Baby, I’ma get you right, I will
When I touch you tell me how it feel
Trust me, I’ma make it feel surreal
Baby, mind of mine
I’ma do all the things
Type of things that happen in your dreams
Get you right where you need to be
Just don’t keep me
[Chorus]
Don’t keep me waiting
I’ve been waiting all night to get closer
And you already know I got it for ya
You know the vibes, know the vibes, put it on ya
If we’re movin’ too fast, we could slow up
Baby, this far from mediocre, no
You got the vibes, got the vibes
[Bridge]
If I move too fast, too fast
[Pre-Chorus]
Baby, I’ma get you right, I will
When I touch you tell me how it feel
Trust me, I’ma make it feel surreal
Baby, mind of mine
I’ma do all the things
Type of things that happen in your dreams
Get you right where you need to be
Just don’t keep me
[Chorus]
Don’t keep me waiting
I’ve been waiting all night to get closer
And you already know I got it for ya
You know the vibes, know the vibes, put it on ya
If we’re movin’ too fast, we could slow up
Baby, this far from mediocre, no
You got the vibes, got the vibes