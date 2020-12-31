Kylie Minogue presenta ‘Real Groove (Studio 2054 remix)’ con la colaboración de Dua Lipa. La nueva versión del ya confirmado tercer single de su último álbum “DISCO”, tras ‘Say Something‘ y ‘Magic‘.
‘Real Groove’ es una canción compuesta por Alida Garpestad, la propia Kylie Minogue y los productores Nico Stadi y Teemu Brunila. Se confirmó como nuevo single por ella misma en el show de Graham Norton a principios de diciembre. Ya ha sido presentada en varias actuaciones de TV y también formó parte del concierto en streaming “Infinite Disco”, dedicado al lanzamiento del álbum.
Como arranque de la promoción del single, se ha estrenado un remix que cuenta con la colaboración destacada de Dua Lipa, bajo el título de ‘Studio 2054 Remix’, que nace del concierto en streaming de “Future nostalgia: Studio 2054” que aquella ofreció hace unas semanas y en el que Kylie participó como artista invitada (con un medley de ‘Real groove’ con ‘One kiss’ y ‘Electricity’).
Este 3º single llega tras la promoción de ‘Say Something‘ y ‘Magic‘, anteriores singles de “DISCO”, el 15º álbum de la artista australiana, que ha sido muy bien recibido por el público y la crítica especializada hasta ahora, manteniéndose en los primeros puestos de las listas de ventas británica o australiana un tiempo después de su lanzamiento.
Dua Lipa prosigue con este lanzamiento un año exitoso con su álbum “Future Nostalgia”, además de colaboraciones como ‘One Day’ con J Balvin y Bad Bunny, ‘Fever’ con la francesa Angèle, ‘Prisoner’ con Miley Cyrus o ‘Levitating’ con el rapero DaBaby. Además de lanzar un disco de remixes con gente como Madonna o Gwen Stefani, revisado por The Blessed Madonna.
Letra de ‘Real Groove (Studio 2054 Remix)’ de Kylie Minogue & Dua Lipa
[Intro]
Tonight
Tonight
[Verse 1: Kylie Minogue]
Feel my heartbeat
It’s the same old feeling coming over me tonight
Me tonight
Feel it buzzing
Said I’m never gonna call, but tonight, I think I might
Think I might
[Pre-Chorus: Kylie Minogue]
Gave my heart a ride, bump in the night
No one can take me higher
Know it’s been a while, baby, a while
Do you still feel the fire?
[Chorus: Kylie Minogue & Dua Lipa]
I saw you dancing with somebody
Looking like me and you
She know how to party
But nothing like me and you
Got that perfect body
But she ain’t got the moves
We got something better
Got that real groove, baby
[Verse 2: Kylie Minogue]
Major mistake
No, I never shoulda gone, baby, I was on the run
On the run
It was heartbreak
I can’t stand another day knowing that you are the one
You’re the one
[Pre-Chorus: Kylie Minogue]
Gave my heart a ride, bump in the night
No one can take me higher
Know it’s been a while, baby, a while
Do you still feel the fire?
[Chorus: Kylie Minogue & Dua Lipa]
I saw you dancing with somebody
Looking like me and you
She know how to party
But nothing like me and you
Got that perfect body
But she ain’t got the moves
We got something better
Got that real groove, baby
Dancing with somebody
Looking like me and you
She know how to party
But nothing like me and you
Got that perfect body
But she ain’t got the moves
We got something better
Got that real groove, baby
[Post-Chorus]
Real groove, real groove
We-we got that real groove, ah
(We got that real groove)
[Instrumental Break]
[Bridge: Kylie Minogue & Dua Lipa]
Let’s go, ah!
Dua’s got that real groove
Kylie
Woo, woo
Real groove, real groove
We-we got that real groove, ah
I got that real groove, real groove
We-we got that real groove, ah
[Chorus: Kylie Minogue & Dua Lipa]
I saw you dancing with somebody
Looking like me and you
She know how to party
But nothing like me and you
Got that perfect body
But she ain’t got the moves
We got something better
Got that real groove, baby
Dancing with somebody
Looking like me and you
She know how to party
But nothing like me and you
Got that perfect body
But she ain’t got the moves
We got something better
Got that real groove, baby
Dancing with somebody
Looking like me and you (Yeah)
She know how to party
But nothing like me and you (Yeah)
Got that perfect body
But she ain’t got the moves (No, oh)
We got something better
Got that real groove, baby
[Outro: Kylie Minogue & Dua Lipa]
Studio 2054
That real groove, baby