Kylie Minogue presenta ‘Real Groove (Studio 2054 remix)’ con la colaboración de Dua Lipa. La nueva versión del ya confirmado tercer single de su último álbum “DISCO”, tras ‘Say Something‘ y ‘Magic‘.

‘Real Groove’ es una canción compuesta por Alida Garpestad, la propia Kylie Minogue y los productores Nico Stadi y Teemu Brunila. Se confirmó como nuevo single por ella misma en el show de Graham Norton a principios de diciembre. Ya ha sido presentada en varias actuaciones de TV y también formó parte del concierto en streaming “Infinite Disco”, dedicado al lanzamiento del álbum.

Como arranque de la promoción del single, se ha estrenado un remix que cuenta con la colaboración destacada de Dua Lipa, bajo el título de ‘Studio 2054 Remix’, que nace del concierto en streaming de “Future nostalgia: Studio 2054” que aquella ofreció hace unas semanas y en el que Kylie participó como artista invitada (con un medley de ‘Real groove’ con ‘One kiss’ y ‘Electricity’).

Este 3º single llega tras la promoción de ‘Say Something‘ y ‘Magic‘, anteriores singles de “DISCO”, el 15º álbum de la artista australiana, que ha sido muy bien recibido por el público y la crítica especializada hasta ahora, manteniéndose en los primeros puestos de las listas de ventas británica o australiana un tiempo después de su lanzamiento.

Dua Lipa prosigue con este lanzamiento un año exitoso con su álbum “Future Nostalgia”, además de colaboraciones como ‘One Day’ con J Balvin y Bad Bunny, ‘Fever’ con la francesa Angèle, ‘Prisoner’ con Miley Cyrus o ‘Levitating’ con el rapero DaBaby. Además de lanzar un disco de remixes con gente como Madonna o Gwen Stefani, revisado por The Blessed Madonna.

Letra de ‘Real Groove (Studio 2054 Remix)’ de Kylie Minogue & Dua Lipa

[Intro]

Tonight

Tonight

[Verse 1: Kylie Minogue]

Feel my heartbeat

It’s the same old feeling coming over me tonight

Me tonight

Feel it buzzing

Said I’m never gonna call, but tonight, I think I might

Think I might

[Pre-Chorus: Kylie Minogue]

Gave my heart a ride, bump in the night

No one can take me higher

Know it’s been a while, baby, a while

Do you still feel the fire?

[Chorus: Kylie Minogue & Dua Lipa]

I saw you dancing with somebody

Looking like me and you

She know how to party

But nothing like me and you

Got that perfect body

But she ain’t got the moves

We got something better

Got that real groove, baby

[Verse 2: Kylie Minogue]

Major mistake

No, I never shoulda gone, baby, I was on the run

On the run

It was heartbreak

I can’t stand another day knowing that you are the one

You’re the one

[Pre-Chorus: Kylie Minogue]

Gave my heart a ride, bump in the night

No one can take me higher

Know it’s been a while, baby, a while

Do you still feel the fire?

[Chorus: Kylie Minogue & Dua Lipa]

I saw you dancing with somebody

Looking like me and you

She know how to party

But nothing like me and you

Got that perfect body

But she ain’t got the moves

We got something better

Got that real groove, baby

Dancing with somebody

Looking like me and you

She know how to party

But nothing like me and you

Got that perfect body

But she ain’t got the moves

We got something better

Got that real groove, baby

[Post-Chorus]

Real groove, real groove

We-we got that real groove, ah

(We got that real groove)

[Instrumental Break]

[Bridge: Kylie Minogue & Dua Lipa]

Let’s go, ah!

Dua’s got that real groove

Kylie

Woo, woo

Real groove, real groove

We-we got that real groove, ah

I got that real groove, real groove

We-we got that real groove, ah

[Chorus: Kylie Minogue & Dua Lipa]

I saw you dancing with somebody

Looking like me and you

She know how to party

But nothing like me and you

Got that perfect body

But she ain’t got the moves

We got something better

Got that real groove, baby

Dancing with somebody

Looking like me and you

She know how to party

But nothing like me and you

Got that perfect body

But she ain’t got the moves

We got something better

Got that real groove, baby

Dancing with somebody

Looking like me and you (Yeah)

She know how to party

But nothing like me and you (Yeah)

Got that perfect body

But she ain’t got the moves (No, oh)

We got something better

Got that real groove, baby

[Outro: Kylie Minogue & Dua Lipa]

Studio 2054

That real groove, baby