Jennifer López presenta ‘It’s The Most Wonderful Time Of The Year’ junto a Stevie Mackey, una versión del clásico navideño, con el siguiente videoclip recién estrenado.

‘It’s The Most Wonderful Time Of The Year’ es una canción popular navideña escrita en 1963 por Edward Pola y George Wyle, siendo grabada y lanzada ese año por el cantante pop Andy Williams. La versión de Jennifer López con Stevie Mackey, colaborando también The Eleven, está incluida en el álbum “The Most Wonderful Time” de Stevie Mackey, que cuenta con otras canciones navideñas, en su mayoría covers de temas antiguos sobre esa temática.

“Hice una canción navideña con mi bebé Stevie Mackey y es la canción principal del álbum debut ‘The Most Wonderful Time‘”, declaró Jennifer López. El videoclip cuenta en los créditos con el director Santiago Salviche y los productores Steve Jones, David Newmann, Nils Gums y Antonio Floresha, siendo rodado en el complejo comercial The Groove de Los Angeles.

Stevie Mackey es un cantante y coach vocal californiano que ha colaborado con muchos artistas aparte de JLo, tales como Selena Gomez, Lenny Kravitz o Coldplay, entre otros. En el talent-show “The Voice” de NBC ha trabajado durante más de 10 temporadas. Stevie viajó más recientemente por el mundo entrenando a Jennifer Lopez para su gira “It’s My Party Tour” de 2019.

La también actriz Jennifer López tiene pendiente de estreno inminente el videoclip de su último single ‘In the morning’, tras las dos canciones que publicó hace pocos meses junto a Maluma, ‘Pa’ ti’ + ‘Lonely’, las cuales forman parte de la BSO de la película “Marry Me” que ambos protagonizan, a estrenar en 2021, dando vida a una pareja.

Letra de ‘It’s The Most Wonderful Time of the Year’ de Steve Mackey & Jennifer López

I’m expecting a friend

She’s always a little late, hmm

But trust me, it’s worth it

Oh wait

Is that here?

Here she is, haha

Everybody ready?

It’s the most wonderful time of the year

With the kids jingle belling

And everyone telling you “be of good cheer”

It’s the most wonderful time of the year

It’s the hap-happiest season of all

With those holiday greetings

And gay happy meetings when friends come to call

It’s the hap-happiest season of all

There’ll be parties for hosting

Marshmallows for toasting

And caroling out in the snow

There’ll be scary ghost stories

And tales of the glories

Of Christmases long, long ago (hey)

It’s the most wonderful time of the year

There’ll be much mistletoeing

And hearts will be glowing when loved ones are near (loved ones are near)

It’s the most wonderful time of the year (year)

(I just love Christmas, Stevie, don’t you?)

There’ll be parties for hosting

Marshmallows for toasting

And caroling out in the snow

There’ll be scary ghost stories

And tales of the glories

Of Christmases long, long ago (woo, here we go)

Long ago

It’s the most wonderful time of the year (yes it is)

There’ll be much mistletoeing

And hearts will be glowing when loved ones are near (loved ones are near)

It’s the most wonderful time

Oh, it’s the most wonderful time

Oh, the most wonderful time (merry Christmas everybody)

(You ready Stevie?)

Of the year, yeah