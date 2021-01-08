Las raperas Saweetie y Doja Cat presentan ‘Best friend’, su primera colaboración acompañada con el siguiente videoclip.

‘Best friend’ ha sido producida por Rocco Did It Again! & Dr. Luke para Saweetie y Doja Cat, contando ambas artistas en la composición con Theron Thomas, Kaine, Na’Asia Smith, Dr. Luke y Rocco Valdes. En el colorido vídeo musical, dirigido por Dave Meyes, se puede ver a la pareja como compañeras inseparables, conduciendo en un automóvil de lujo enjoyado, de compras, yendo a un club de striptease y en una fiesta de pijamas. Ya ha acumulado más de 3 millones de visitas en YouTube a pocas horas de su estreno.

Saweetie comentó sobre el tema: “Es empoderador, es divertido, es sexy, pero habla de cosas reales, y siento que nos falta el himno de ‘Best friend’, así que creo que ella y yo encajamos perfectamente.”, añadiendo sobre el dueto : “Amo a Doja Cat, la conocí hace unos dos años. Siempre he sido una fanática de su trabajo, ella trabaja muy duro, es talentosa.”

‘Best Friend’ sigue a la reciente colaboración de Saweetie con Jhené Aiko llamada ‘Back to the Streets’, producida por Timbaland. Ambas canciones estarán incluidas en su álbum debut “Pretty Bitch Music” en preparación y que se lanzará a través de ICY y Warner, que aún no tiene fecha definitiva de lanzamiento, pero que contará con la producción de Danja, Lil John, Murda Beatz, entre otros. Viene precedido por el lanzamientos de dos EP’s en los últimos dos años, “High Maintenance” e “ICY” y 18 sencillos (incluidos ocho como artista colaborador). La artista californiana lanzó también una colaboración con la consola de videojuegos Xbox con una línea inspirada en su canción ‘Icy Girl’.

Por su parte, Doja Cat tiene editado dos albums pero ha tenido un gran éxito en 2020 con su single ‘Say so’ (incluso lanzó remix con Nicki Minaj) y en los últimos meses ha estrenado canciones con Anne-Marie (‘To be young’), con Sia y Ozuna (‘Del mar’), con The Weeknd (‘In your eyes’ remix) y con Doja Cat (‘I’m jealous’). Está ultimando su 3º álbum.

Letra de ‘Best Friend’ de Saweetie & Doja Cat

[Chorus: Doja Cat & Saweetie]

That my best friend, she a real bad bitch

Got her own money, she don’t need no nig’

On the dance floor, she had two, three drinks

Now she twerkin’, she throw it out and come back in

That’s my best friend, she a real bad bitch

Drive her own car, she don’t need no Lyft

In the strip club, know my girl gon’ tip

Now she twerkin’, she throw it out and come back in

[Verse 1: Saweetie]

Beep beep, is that my bestie in a Tessie?

Fresh blow out, skin on tan, ooh, she ready

Bitch, you look goodt, with a T at the end

I’ma hype her every time, that my motherfuckin’ friend

Shе been down since the jelliеs and the Volvos

Got me steppin’ out that Jeep, got Manolo’s

When we pull up to the scene, they be filled with jealousy

If a bitch get finicky, she gon’ bring that energy (Pop-pop-pop)

I hit her phone with the tea, like, “Bitch, guess what?”

All the rich ass boys wanna fuck on us

All this ass sittin’ up, you can look, don’t touch

In our bag, bust some bands every time we link up

[Chorus: Doja Cat & Saweetie]

That my best friend, she a real bad bitch

Got her own money, she don’t need no nig’

On the dance floor, she had two, three drinks

Now she twerkin’, she throw it out and come back in

That’s my best friend, she a real bad bitch

Drive her own car, she don’t need no Lyft

In the strip club, know my girl gon’ tip

Now she twerkin’, she throw it out and come back in

[Verse 2: Doja Cat]

That my best friend, if you need a freak

I ain’t dumb, but motherfucker, she my Tweedledee

If she ride for me (Ride), she don’t need a key

If you side ways, she straighten you if need to be

And she so bad that I just can’t take that bitch nowhere

She off her fish, I said, “Mm-mm, don’t go there”

Bitch, break her back, she protect and attack

Get that strap like them buckle, foot on neck, give no air

Whole world wanna be us

And my main bitch, she my day-one

On my way, bitch, let you get drunk

Let’s celebrate ’cause we the baddest in the club

[Chorus: Doja Cat & Saweetie]

That my best friend, she a real bad bitch

Got her own money, she don’t need no nig’

On the dance floor, she had two, three drinks

Now she twerkin’, she throw it out and come back in

That’s my best friend, she a real bad bitch

Drive her own car, she don’t need no Lyft

In the strip club, know my girl gon’ tip

Now she twerkin’, she throw it out and come back in

[Outro: Saweetie]

Hah, best friend, you the baddest and you know it (You know)

Uh-oh, girl I think our booty growin’ (Ay yeah)

Fuck it up in the mirror, hit them poses (Pose)

Best friends, and you motherfuckin’ glowin’ (Woa-oh)

Best friends, and your wrist look like it’s frozen

Uh-oh, girl I think our booty growin’ (Uh-oh)

Fuck it up in the mirror, hit them poses (Hit the pose)

Best friend, you my motherfuckin’ soulmate (Soulmate)