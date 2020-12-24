La cantante canadiense Carly Rae Jepsen presenta ‘It’s not christmas till somebody cries’ con el siguiente videoclip. Una canción navideña sobre las emociones, expectativas y realidades de la Navidad.

‘It’s not christmas till somebody cries’ es una canción pop escrita por Carly Rae Jepsen en conjunto con James Flannigan, Benjamin Romans y CJ Baran, siendo estos dos últimos los productores de la misma. En ella aborda los momentos, buenos o malos, de una reunión navideña, incluyendo novios veganos, tíos políticos y niños curiosos.

Carly comentó sobre la canción navideña: “Las vacaciones de Navidad son mi época favorita del año. Me encanta, pero a menudo las emociones son altas y la expectativa versus la realidad es algo sobre lo que me gustaría arrojar algo de luz y, con suerte, también algunas risas en el proceso. Entonces, si tienes la suerte de estar con los que más te importan este año, ¡abrázalos! Y si las cosas van mal, recuerda, el secreto es cantar una canción para sobrevivir, ¡que no es Navidad hasta que alguien llora!”.

‘It’s Not Christmas Till Somebody Cries’ le sigue a varios singles lanzados este verano pasado, además de la colección “Dedicated (Side B)”. También en este 2020 lanzó una canción con Mxmtoon, ‘Ok on Your Own’, y un single suelto llamado ‘Me and the boys in the band’.

Carly Rae Jepsen comenzó a ser famosa por su 3º puesto en el talent-show “Canadian Idol” (temporada 2007) y en 2008 editó su álbum debut “Tug of War”. Pero el éxito masivo le vino tres años más tarde con el single ‘Call Me Maybe’ (2011), un corte con aires de dance pop y música disco que se volvió un éxito comercial en todo el mundo. En 2012 lanzó su segundo disco “Kiss”, que incluía duetos con Owl City y Justin Bieber, seguido de “Emotion” (2015) y “Dedicated” (2019).

Letra de ‘It’s Not Christmas Till Somebody Cries’ de Carly Rae Jepsen

[Intro]

It’s not Christmas, no-oh-oh (x2)

It’s not Christmas till somebody cries

(Ho, ho-ho, ho-ho-ho)

[Verse 1]

Everybody made it home for Christmas Eve

Tried to keep it cool around the Christmas tree

But every year we sing a little song to survive, that

It’s not Christmas till somebody cries

My boyfriend is a vegan, so they fed him fish

My uncle made it worse by talking politics

I had a few opinions, might have started a fight, well

It’s not Christmas till somebody cries

[Chorus]

It’s not Christmas

Till we all break down in tears

It’s not Christmas (No-oh-oh)

It’s the best time of the year

[Verse 2]

Grandpa ate the gummies that we meant to hide

We tried to play it off like it’s a holiday high

He unwrapped all the presents and he ruined the surprise, well

It’s not Christmas till somebody–

Breaks into an argument, ooh, I used to fight it (Oh, oh, oh)

We get emotional too, I won’t deny it (Oh, oh, oh)

I used to hide in my room, but now I like it

‘Cause it’s not Christmas till somebody cries

[Chorus]

It’s not Christmas (No-oh-oh)

Till we all break down in tears

It’s not Christmas (No-oh-oh)

It’s the best time of the year

[Post-Chorus]

It’s not Christmas

(Somebody, somebody, somebody, somebody, somebody, somebody)

Till somebody cries

(Somebody, somebody, somebody, somebody, somebody, somebody)

Till somebody cries

[Bridge]

Waking up too early in my childhood bed

The nieces and the nephews jumping on my head

They keep on asking questions like, “Is Santa a lie?”, well

It’s not Christmas till somebody cries

[Outro]

It’s not Christmas, no-oh-oh

It’s not Christmas, no-oh-oh (Have a holly jolly)

The secret is to sing a little song to survive, that

It’s not Christmas till somebody cries (Till somebody cries)

No, it’s not Christmas till somebody cries (No, it’s not Christmas)

It’s not Christmas till somebody cries

(Ho, ho-ho, ho-ho)