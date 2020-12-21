Sam Smith y ‘The Lighthouse Keeper’, su canción navideña

El cantante británico Sam Smith presenta ‘The Lighthouse Keeper‘, su nueva canción de temática navideña disponible en todas las plataformas digitales, acompañado del siguiente vídeo oficial. Esta incluida en su nuevo EP digital “The Holly & the Ivy”.

‘The Lighthouse Keeper‘ ha sido compuesta y producida por Sam Smith junto a Labrinth. El tema viene acompañado de un vídeo de animación ideado y dirigido por el propio artista. Asimismo fue creado por Babeküh y animado por Alexis Pepper Hernandez, Andrew Yee, Billy Ryan, Chris Yee, Eva Li, Opal Liang, Patrick Santamaria y Steffie Yee.

Sam Smith ha comentado sobre la canción: “Si algún año puede moverme a mirar hacia a los sonidos navideños, es este 2020, porque añoramos más que nunca estar con nuestros amigos y familia de nuevo. Las navidades son eso para mi, y a principios de año me sentí inspirado y compuse un tema navideño. Labrinth y yo hemos puesto el corazón entero en la canción, sinceramente ha sido una completa alegría y un disfrute poder hacerla.”

‘The Lighthouse Keeper’ es la canción más reciente de Sam Smith, desde que lanzó su tercer álbum, “Love goes”, el pasado mes de octubre. El disco tiene varios singles ya conocidos como ‘Diamonds’ o ‘Kids again’ así como otros temas que ya había lanzados previamente, como ‘I’m Ready’ (con Demi Lovato), ‘How Do You Sleep?’, ‘Promises’ (con Calvin Harris), entre otros.

Sam Smith lanzó su álbum debut “In The Lonely Hour” en 2014, con gran éxito en EE.UU. y U.K. y destacados singles como ‘Money on My Mind’ y ‘Stay with Me’, ganando cuatro premios Grammy´s. Un año después, la canción ‘Writing’s On The Wall’, tema principal de la película de James Bond “Spectre”, le valió un Globo de Oro y un Óscar. Posteriormente en 2017 lanzó su segundo disco “The Thrill Of It All”, con el ya sumó más de 20 millones de álbumes vendidos a nivel mundial.

Letra de ‘The Lighthouse Keeper’ de Sam Smith

[Verse 1]

Build yourself a boat, babe

Make yourself a sail

Float into the ocean

To nowhere

Yeah, I see you’re lookin’

Looking for a sign

Praying for a beacon

So here’s the light

[Pre-Chorus]

My arms will be wide open

For the moment you arrive, arrive

[Chorus]

When you set sail on your journey

And happiness is far away

Love will guide you ’til the mornin’

Lead your heart down to the bay

Don’t resist the rain and storm

I’ll never leave you lost at sea

I will be your lighthouse keeper

Bring you safely homе to me

I will be your lighthouse keepеr

Bring you safely home

[Verse 2]

Yeah, I see you’re lonely

Going in alone

Fire up the engine

Stoke the coal

Floatin’ on a feeling

Fighting with the tide

Hope you’ll be home for Christmas time

[Pre-Chorus]

My arms will be wide open

For the moment you arrive, arrive

[Chorus]

When you set sail on your journey

And happiness is far away

Love will guide you ’til the morning

Lead your heart down to the bay

Don’t resist the rain and storm

I’ll never leave you lost at sea

I will be your lighthouse keeper

Bring you safely home to me

I will be your lighthouse keeper

Bring you safely home to me