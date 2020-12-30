Rick Astley anima la Navidad con ‘Love this Christmas’, el último single del icono del pop británico de los 80’s para la época acompañado del siguiente videoclip animado:

‘Love this Christmas’ es un tema compuesto y producido por Rick Astley, donde introduce en sus letras acciones tan típicas como los besos debajo del muérdago, reunirnos al lado de la chimenea o reencontrarnos con nuestros seres queridos. Para acompañar el sencillo, se ha lanzado una tarjeta de Navidad de edición limitada firmada, y todas las ganancias se destinarán a Shooting Stars Children’s Hospices.

El tema ya está disponible en todas las plataformas digitales, fue comentado por Rick Astley a través de sus redes sociales así: “Después de un año como este, quería escribir una canción edificante para ayudar a que la gente se sintiera festiva. Espero que pueda ayudar a traer algo de felicidad y diversión. ¡Feliz Navidad!”.

Rick Astley lleva desde los 21 años en activo con una dilatada carrera desde su primer éxito, ‘Never Gonna Give You Up’ en 1987, que encabezó las listas de éxitos en todo el mundo y catapultó al joven a un viaje que abarcaría 8 éxitos (‘Whenever You Need Somebody’ o ‘Together forever’) consecutivos en Reino Unido (además de otros países) y 40 millones en ventas de toda su discografía hasta ahora. Fue descubierto en 1985, cuando aún era cantante del grupo de soul FBI, por el trío de productores Stock, Aitken y Waterman quienes le convencieron para trabajar en sus estudios de PWL. El año pasado publicó una compilación que abarca toda su carrera, “The Best of me”.

Letra de ‘Love this Christmas’ de Rick Astley

What do you want?

What would you like, this Christmas?

I said, what do you want?

What do you need, this Christmas?

What do you want?

What would you like for Christmas?

What do you need?

What are you wishing for?

You might want presents under the tree

Someone to hug, sat on your knee

All we need is love, this Christmas

We need love right now (we need love)

More than ever, more (more than ever)

We need to be together somehow

Hanging out (hanging)

Hanging decorations

On that Christmas tree

We all have hopes

And we all have dreams

For Christmas

And my hope and my dream

Is we all get our wish, this year

Someone to kiss under mistletoe

Sat by the fire in a warm winter glow

All we need is love, this Christmas

We need love right now (we need love)

More than ever, more (more than ever)

We need to be together somehow

Hanging out (hanging)

Hanging decorations

On that Christmas tree

Does anybody know what we really need for Christmas?

(We need love, we need love) (x2)

What have we done to deserve a beautiful Christmas?

What have we done to share peace and joy this year?

If you’re confused on what to do

Don’t be baby, you know it’s the truth

We all need a little more love, this Christmas

We need love

Sweet, sweet, love

More than ever (More than ever)

We need to be together this Christmas

Hanging out (hanging)

Hanging decorations

On that Christmas tree

You might want presents under the tree

Someone to hug, sat on your knee

All we need is love (love is all we need) (x2)

All we need is love, this Christmas