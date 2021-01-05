El cantante estadounidense Mike Posner presenta “Operation: Wake Up”, su nuevo album, acompañado del sencillo principal ‘Weaponry’ con la colaboración de Jessie J, acompañado del siguiente videoclip.

‘Weaponry’ (producida por MdL, Mike Posner & TMS) es una nueva versión contando en las voces con la cantante británica Jessie J, en clave balada con piano, de una pista que se lanzó por primera vez como ‘A Lover And A Memory’ del álbum “Neon Future III” de Steve Aoki de 2018.

“Operation: Wake Up”, el cuarto álbum de Mike Posner, fue lanzado por sorpresa recientemente. Una ópera de rap de 36 minutos donde detalla los puntos de ruptura mental y las experiencias con la depresión, ya que grabó el disco mientras permanecía en el sótano de sus padres durante la batalla de su padre contra un cáncer por un tumor cerebral (al que sucumbió finalmente). “Cuando escucho de nuevo este álbum, no entiendo realmente cómo lo hice”, comentó Mike Posner en un comunicado de prensa. “Solo recuerdo estar en un sótano en Detroit y dos semanas después se hizo”.

Introduction Shave It All Off Once In A While (Mike Meets Jessie J In Studio) Weaponry (with Jessie J) Mike Meets Blackbear At Joe’s Falafel Let’s Have A Party Tracy Calls Noelle (Mike’s Ex) Blackbear Throws A Rager In LA High & Low (on LSD) Alone In A Mansion

Mike Posner es un cantautor y productor estadounidense que en 2010 publicó su álbum debut, “31 Minutes to Takeoff”, destacando el éxito del sencillo ‘Cooler Than Me’ que alcanzó el top 10 de la lista Billboard Hot 100 EE.UU. También fue relevante su segundo sencillo, ‘Please Don’t Go’ y el primer sencillo de “At Night, Alone”, su tercer álbum,: ‘I Took a Pill in Ibiza’, tanto en su versión acústica como en el remix de Seeb. Este nuevo disco da continuación a sus álbum “A Real Good Kid” y el mixtape “Keep Going”, lanzados en 2019.

Letra de ‘Weaponry’ de Mike Posner con Jessie J

[Verse 1: Jessie J]

Must you do this? Treat me ruthless

Make excuses when the truth is that the thought still comes

Now and then, when you’re in private

You’re considered then the silence tends to sound like drums

[Pre-Chorus: Jessie J]

You’re pretending you don’t care

So I’m doing the same

I like you more when you’re taken

Oh, Lord, you’re good at this game

[Chorus: Jessie J & Mike Posner]

Don’t do me dirty, show me some mercy

Darling, please lay down your weaponry

How did I end up somewhere between a

Lover and a memory?

‘Cause I don’t believe in a halfway heart

And you gave me all of my favorite scars

How did I end up somewhere between a

Lover and a memory?

[Verse 2: Mike Posner]

I been drinking, I been smoking, I been waiting

I been hoping that there’s still some chance

You and me can find a reason to believe in

All them weekends that we used to have

[Pre-Chorus: Mike Posner]

You’re pretending you don’t care

So I’m doing the same

I like you more when you’re taken

Oh, Lord, you’re good at this game

[Chorus: Jessie J & Mike Posner, Jessie J]

Don’t do me dirty, show me some mercy

Darling, please lay down your weaponry (Please lay down your weaponry)

How did I end up somewhere between a

Lover and a memory?

‘Cause I don’t believe in a halfway heart (A halfway heart)

And you gave me all of my favorite scars

How did I end up somewhere between a (How did I?)

Lover and a memory?

Don’t do me dirty, show me some mercy (Oh)

Darling, please lay down your weaponry

How did I end up somewhere between a

Lover and a memory?

‘Cause I don’t believe in a halfway heart (I don’t believe, a halfway heart)

And you gave me all of my favorite scars (You gave me all of my favorite scars )

How did I end up somewhere between a (How did I end up somewhere between a)

Lover and a memory?