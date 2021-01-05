El trío London Grammar presenta ‘Lose your head’, tercer adelanto de su próximo disco “Californian soil” que se publicará en febrero. Viene acompañado por el siguiente videoclip:

‘Lose your head’ fue producida por George Fitzgerald, aclamado por su estilo electrodance. Según detalla la cantante Hannah Reid en un comunicado, la canción tiene un mensaje de “feminidad y poder, trata sobre el control en las relaciones”. En el video oficial dirigido por Zhang + Knighten vemos a la vocalista Hannah Reid con un vestido de lentejuelas mientras atraviesa un fantasioso mar, con un idílico cielo de fondo.

“Californian soil” es el tercer álbum de estudio de la banda London Grammar, que se publica el próximo 12 de febrero del que ya se adelantaron los singles ‘Baby it’s you’ y ‘Cafifornian soil’. Supone su regreso a la escena musical desde “Truth Is a Beautiful Thing” (2017).

1.Intro

2.Californian soil

3.Missing

4.Lose your head

5.Lord it’s a feeling

6.How does it feel

7.Baby it’s you

8.Call your friends

9.All my love

10.Talking

11.I need the night

12.America

London Grammar es un grupo británico de indie pop alternativo formada en 2009 por Hannah Reid, Dot Major y Dan Rothman. Debutaron en 2013 con su EP “Metal & Dust” y su álbum “If You Wait” (#2 U.K.), al que siguió su segundo disco “Truth Is a Beautiful Thing” (#1 U.K.). También son conocidos por haber colaborado con Disclosure u aparecer en anuncios comerciales de Dior.

Letra de ‘Lose your head’ de London Grammar

I need to learn

When this thing called love

When it’s a mirror, baby

Can you see all those parts of me

Broken across the world

I need to find some kind of peace of mind

It’s a demon baby

When it comes like my oldest friend

Have you got a friend in the night

You say you miss me now

What a way to lose your head

You say you miss me now

What a way to lose your head (x3)

What a way to go to bed

What a way to get ahead

What a way to go to bed

With those thoughts inside your head

What a way to go to bed (x2)

There’s a place I see it in your head

Full of people baby

Can you see all those parts of me

Broken across the world

You say you miss me now

What a way to lose your head

You say you miss me now

What a way to lose your head (x3)

What a way to go to bed

What a way to get ahead

What a way to go to bed

With those thoughts inside your head

What a way to go to bed (x2)

What a way to lose your head (x2)

What a way to go to bed

What a way to get ahead

What a way to go to bed

With those thoughts inside your head

What a way to go to bed (x2)

What a way to lose your head (x2)

What a way to go to bed

What a way to get ahead