¿Quieres que te sorprendamos con noticias curiosas de manera aleatoria? ¡Sorpréndeme!

Stormy Daniels, la actriz porno relacionada con Trump, detenida durante un show en un club de striptease

Daniels fue arrestada en una sala de Columbus (Ohio) por haber permitido que un cliente la tocase durante la performance, algo prohibido por la ley del estado. 

Que! 12 de julio de 2018

Stormy Daniels, la actriz porno relacionada con Trump, detenida durante un show en un club de striptease
Foto: Archivo

Stormy Daniels, enfrentada en los tribunales con el primer mandatario estadounidense Donald Trump después de que ésta aireara unos supuestos encuentros sexuales sucedidos en el 2006, ha sido detenida mientras  bailaba en un club de striptease,

Su abogado, Michael Avenatti, ha descrito en Twitter el suceso como algo "políticamente motivado"  y que refutará cualquier cargo falso.

Daniels ha sido arrestada en una sala en Columbus (Ohio). Según su abogado, por haber permitido que un cliente la tocase durante la performance, algo prohibido por la ley estatal. 

Su contingente con Trump remonta a 2006, cuando Daniels declaró haber mantenido relaciones sexuales con el ahora presidente. Hecho que el mandatario siempre ha negado. Avenatti ha definido el suceso "una trampa".