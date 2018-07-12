Stormy Daniels, enfrentada en los tribunales con el primer mandatario estadounidense Donald Trump después de que ésta aireara unos supuestos encuentros sexuales sucedidos en el 2006, ha sido detenida mientras bailaba en un club de striptease,

Su abogado, Michael Avenatti, ha descrito en Twitter el suceso como algo "políticamente motivado" y que refutará cualquier cargo falso.

She was arrested for allegedly allowing a customer to touch her while on stage in a non sexual manner! Are you kidding me? They are devoting law enforcement resources to sting operations for this? There has to be higher priorities!!! #SetUp #Basta