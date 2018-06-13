Una anciana confunde el acelerador con el freno y deja su coche al borde de la tragedia

Una mujer de avanzada edad dejó colgado su vehículo en una cuarta planta de un estacionamiento, el pasado lunes, cuando intentaba aparcar y confundió el pedal del acelerador con el del freno.

El Departamento de Bomberos de Santa Mónica (California, EE.UU.) hizo públicas las imágenes del rescate a través de su cuenta de Twitter.

La anciana, según su propio testimonio, recogido por 'ABC News', confundió el freno con el acelerador cuando se disponía a estacionar su vehículo y éste traspasó las barreras de seguridad.

"Todo el mundo estaba en tensión pensando en cualquier momento que iba a caer", comentó un testigo a 'NBC4'.

Un turista francés pudo sacar a la mujer y rescatarla a tiempo. Los bomberos consiguieron estabilizar el coche y, afortunadamente, nadie resultó herido.

INCIDENT ALERT: @santamonicafd is on scene of a vehicle hanging off of the 4th floor of Parking Structure 5 on 1400blk of 4th St. Occupants unharmmed. USAR team is stabilizing vehicle and working to remove from the edge. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/EfwYmaYFcv