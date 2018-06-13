¿Quieres que te sorprendamos con noticias curiosas de manera aleatoria? ¡Sorpréndeme!

Una anciana confunde el acelerador con el freno y deja su coche al borde de la tragedia

El Departamento de Bomberos de Santa Mónica (California, EE.UU.) hizo públicas las imágenes del rescate a través de su cuenta de Twitter

Alfonso Mata 13 de junio de 2018

Una mujer de avanzada edad dejó colgado su vehículo en una cuarta planta de un estacionamiento, el pasado lunes, cuando intentaba aparcar y confundió el pedal del acelerador con el del freno.

La anciana, según su propio testimonio, recogido por 'ABC News', confundió el freno con el acelerador cuando se disponía a estacionar su vehículo y éste traspasó las barreras de seguridad.

"Todo el mundo estaba en tensión pensando en cualquier momento que iba a caer", comentó un testigo a 'NBC4'.

Un turista francés pudo sacar a la mujer y rescatarla a tiempo. Los bomberos consiguieron estabilizar el coche y, afortunadamente, nadie resultó herido.