¿Quieres que te sorprendamos con noticias curiosas de manera aleatoria? ¡Sorpréndeme!

Un raro fenómeno hace que las olas del mar brillen en la oscuridad

El fitoplancton bioluminiscente de una formación de algas ha estado iluminando parte de la costa californiana, casi 30 kilómetros de puro espectáculo natural, tal y como han dejado constancia los usuarios en las redes sociales. 

Alfonso Mata 10 de mayo de 2018

Un raro fenómeno hace que las olas del mar brillen en la oscuridad
Foto: Twitter

Si ayer disfrutábamos del extraño arcoiris que apareció sobre el cielo de Kentucky, hoy nos quedamos boquiabiertos con otro singular fenómeno natural que hace que las olas del mar brillen en la oscuridad.

Ha sucedido en las costas de San Diego, en California, donde una floración de algas marinas está iluminando, literalmente, el océano, tal y como informó 'CBS8 San Diego'.

Según el citado medio, el fitoplancton bioluminiscente de esta formación de algas ha estado iluminando la costa desde la Jolla hasta Encinitas, casi 30 kilómetros de puro espectáculo natural tal y como han dejado constancia los usuarios en las redes sociales. Disfruten de las impresionantes imágenes: