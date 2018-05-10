Un raro fenómeno hace que las olas del mar brillen en la oscuridad

Si ayer disfrutábamos del extraño arcoiris que apareció sobre el cielo de Kentucky, hoy nos quedamos boquiabiertos con otro singular fenómeno natural que hace que las olas del mar brillen en la oscuridad.

Ha sucedido en las costas de San Diego, en California, donde una floración de algas marinas está iluminando, literalmente, el océano, tal y como informó 'CBS8 San Diego'.

Según el citado medio, el fitoplancton bioluminiscente de esta formación de algas ha estado iluminando la costa desde la Jolla hasta Encinitas, casi 30 kilómetros de puro espectáculo natural tal y como han dejado constancia los usuarios en las redes sociales. Disfruten de las impresionantes imágenes:

A red tide offshore San Diego is bringing a spectacular display of #bioluminescence to beaches at night, as captured in this photo by John H. Moore. Scripps scientist Michael Latz said the red tide is due to massive numbers of dinoflagellates including Lingulodinium polyedra. 🌊 pic.twitter.com/JnSlXGBuEs Scripps Oceanography (@Scripps_Ocean) May 8, 2018

A #RedTide has brought #bioluminescence to San Diego beaches. Learn more about the phenomenon here: https://t.co/tB60nDSkHD. Photo by Erik Jepsen/UC San Diego pic.twitter.com/JiKg28Gz42 Scripps Oceanography (@Scripps_Ocean) May 9, 2018

Red Tide Leads to Eerie Bioluminescence on San Diego Beacheshttps://t.co/sAC8wLskij pic.twitter.com/JUX8kaiYJI Pam Wright (@pamwrightmedia) May 9, 2018

Last night's incredible display of bioluminescence at Torrey Pines State Beach pic.twitter.com/6DKaw22bpm Stephen Bay (@stephen_bay) May 8, 2018

Photo by Amy Utter. Dinoflagellates are both animal and plant, they are also bioluminescence. @Scripps_Ocean scientist are sampling the current red tide to learn more about the genetic and metabolic characteristics of the organisms. @10News #sandiego #nightflow #science pic.twitter.com/dxORaaAmDy Angelica Campos (@10NewsCampos) May 9, 2018