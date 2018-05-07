Una nueva ilusión óptica está causando más de un quebradero de cabeza a todo aquel que ha dedicado un momento a contemplarla.
'PhysicsFun' ha publicado el vídeo en su página de Instagram, y en él se puede ver como una flecha que apunta hacia la derecha cuando es girada 180º sobre sí misma continúa apuntando hacia el mismo lado.
¿Magia o tiene truco? Descúbrelo tú mismo.
UnRight Pointing Arrow: spin this arrow 180 degrees and it still points to the right- only in a mirror will it point left (and only to the left). Another incredible ambiguous object illusion by mathematician Kokichi Sugihara of Meiji University in Japan, the inventor of this illusion and art form. A clever combination of reflection, perspective, and viewing angle produce this striking illusion.