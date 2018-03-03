OSCARS 2018 | Lista completa de nominados

Con "The Shape of Water" como la favorita y Meryl Streep peleando por vigésimo segunda vez por el Oscar.  Consulta la lista completa de nominados:

Qué 3 de marzo de 2018

OSCARS 2018 | Lista completa de nominados
Foto: Archivo

MEJOR PELÍCULA

La forma del agua
El instante más oscuro
Dunkerque
El hilo invisible
Tres anuncios en las afueras
Déjame salir
Los archivos del Pentágono
Llámame por tu nombre
Lady Bird


MEJOR DIRECTOR

Christopher Nolan por Dunkerque
Jordan Peele por Déjame salir
Greta Gerwig por Lady Bird
Paul Thomas Anderson por El hilo invisible
Guillermo del Toro por La forma del agua


MEJOR ACTRIZ PROTAGONISTA

Sally Hawkins
Meryl Streep
Frances McDormand
Margot Robbie
Saoirse Ronan


MEJOR ACTOR PROTAGONISTA

Daniel Day-Lewis
Timothée Chalament
Daniel Kaluuya
Denzel Washington
Gary Oldman


MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO

Mary J Blige, Mudbound
Allison Janney, I, Tonya
Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird
Octavia Spencer, "La forma del agua"
Leslie Manville, Phantom Thread


MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO

Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project
Richard Jenkins, "La forma del agua"
Christopher Plummer, All the Money in the World
Sam Rockwell, "Tres anuncios en las afueras
Woody Harrelson, "Tres anuncios en las afueras


MEJOR GUIÓN ORIGINAL

The Big Sick,
Déjame salir
Lady Bird
"La forma del agua"
"Tres anuncios en las afueras"


MEJOR GUIÓN ADAPTADO

Call Me by Your Name
The Disaster Artist
Logan
Molly's Game
Mudbound 


MEJOR PELICULA DE ANIMACIÓN

Loving Vicent
Ferninand
El bebé jefazo
El pan de la guerra
Coco


MEJOR PELÍCULA EXTRANJERA

El insulto (Líbano) Ziad Doueiri
En cuerpo y alma (Hungría) Ildikó Enyedi
Sin amor (Rusia) Andrey Zvyagintsev
The Square (Suecia) Ruben Östlund
Una mujer fantástica (Chile) Sebastián Lelio


MEJOR CANCIÓN ORIGINAL

Mighty River
Stand Up for Something
Mystery of love
Remember me
This is me


MEJOR BANDA SONORA

Star Wars: Episodio VII - Los últimos Jedi
La forma del agua
Dunker que
El hilo invisible
Tres anuncios en las afueras

MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE

Edith+Eddie, de Laura Checkoway, Thomas Lee Wright
Heaven is a Traffic Jam on the 405, de Frank Stiefel
Heroin(e), de Elaine McMillion Sheldon, Kerrin Sheldon
Knife Skills, de Thomas Lennon
Traffic Stop, de Kate Davis, David Heilbroner

MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE DE ACCIÓN

DeKalb Elementary
The Silent Child
The Eleven o'clock
Wate Wote
My nephew Emmett

MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE ANIMADO

Dear Basketball, de Glen Keane, Kobe Bryant
Garden Party, de Victor Caire, Gabriel Grapperon
Lou, Dave Mullins, de Dana Murray
Negative Space, de Max Porter, Ru Kuwahata
Revolting Rhymes, de Jakob Schuh, Jan Lachauer


MEJOR DOCUMENTAL

Abacus: Small Enough to Jail
Rostros y lugares
Ícaro
Los últimos hombres en Alepo
Strong Island

MEJOR DOCUMENTAL LARGO

Ícaro
Strong Island
Abacus: Small Enough to jail
Rostros y lugares


MEJOR FOTOGRAFÍA

Blade Runner 2049, de Roger Deakins
El instante más oscuro, de Bruno Delbonnel
Dunkerque, de Hoyte van Hoytema
Mudbound, de Rachel Morrison
La forma del agua, de Dan Laustsen


MEJORES EFECTOS VISUALES

Blade Runner 2049, de John Nelson, Paul Lambert, Richard R. Hoover, Gerd Nefzer
Guardianes de la galaxia Vol. 2,
Kong: La isla calavera
Star Wars: Los últimos Jedi
La guerra del planeta de los simios


MEJOR DISEÑO DE VESTUARIO

La Bella y la Bestia, de Jacqueline Durran
El instante más oscuro, de Jacqueline Durran
La forma del agua, de Luis Sequeira
La reina Victoria y Abdul, de Consolata Boyle
El hilo invisible, de Mark Bridges

MEJOR MONTAJE

Baby Driver, de Jonathan Amos, Paul Machliss
La forma del agua, de Sidney Wolinsky
Yo, Tonya, de Tatiana S. Riegel
Tres anuncios en las afueras, de Jon Gregory


MEJOR SONIDO

Baby Driver, de Julian Slater
Blade Runner 2049, de Mark Mangini, Theo Green
Dunkerque, de Alex Gibson, Richard King
La forma del agua, de Nathan Robitaille, Nelson Ferreira
Star Wars: Los últimos Jedi, de Ren Klyce, Matthew Wood


MEJOR EDICIÓN DE SONIDO

Baby Driver, de Mary H. Ellis, Julian Slater, Tim Cavagin
Blade Runner 2049, de Mac Ruth, Ron Bartlett, Doug Hephill
Dunkerque, de Mark Weingarten, Gregg Landaker, Gary A. Rizzo
La forma del agua, de Glen Gauthier, Christian Cooke, Brad Zoern
Star Wars: Los últimos Jedi, de Stuart Wilson, Ren Klyce, David Parker, Michael Semanick


MEJOR DISEÑO DE PRODUCCIÓN

La Bella y la Bestia, de Sarah Greenwood; Katie Spencer
Blade Runner 2049, de Dennis Gassner, Alessandra Querzola
El instante más oscuro, de Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer
Dunkerque, de Nathan Crowley, Gary Fettis
La forma del agua, de Paul D. Austerberry, Jeffrey A. Melvin, Shane Vieau

MEJOR MAQUILLAJE Y PELUQUERÍA

El instante más oscuro, de Kazuhiro Tsuji, David Malinowski, Lucy Sibbick
La reina Victoria y Abdul, de Daniel Phillips and Lou Sheppard
Wonder, de Arjen Tuiten