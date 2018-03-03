MEJOR PELÍCULA

La forma del agua

El instante más oscuro

Dunkerque

El hilo invisible

Tres anuncios en las afueras

Déjame salir

Los archivos del Pentágono

Llámame por tu nombre

Lady Bird



MEJOR DIRECTOR

Christopher Nolan por Dunkerque

Jordan Peele por Déjame salir

Greta Gerwig por Lady Bird

Paul Thomas Anderson por El hilo invisible

Guillermo del Toro por La forma del agua



MEJOR ACTRIZ PROTAGONISTA

Sally Hawkins

Meryl Streep

Frances McDormand

Margot Robbie

Saoirse Ronan



MEJOR ACTOR PROTAGONISTA

Daniel Day-Lewis

Timothée Chalament

Daniel Kaluuya

Denzel Washington

Gary Oldman



MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO

Mary J Blige, Mudbound

Allison Janney, I, Tonya

Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird

Octavia Spencer, "La forma del agua"

Leslie Manville, Phantom Thread



MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO

Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project

Richard Jenkins, "La forma del agua"

Christopher Plummer, All the Money in the World

Sam Rockwell, "Tres anuncios en las afueras

Woody Harrelson, "Tres anuncios en las afueras



MEJOR GUIÓN ORIGINAL

The Big Sick,

Déjame salir

Lady Bird

"La forma del agua"

"Tres anuncios en las afueras"



MEJOR GUIÓN ADAPTADO

Call Me by Your Name

The Disaster Artist

Logan

Molly's Game

Mudbound



MEJOR PELICULA DE ANIMACIÓN

Loving Vicent

Ferninand

El bebé jefazo

El pan de la guerra

Coco



MEJOR PELÍCULA EXTRANJERA

El insulto (Líbano) Ziad Doueiri

En cuerpo y alma (Hungría) Ildikó Enyedi

Sin amor (Rusia) Andrey Zvyagintsev

The Square (Suecia) Ruben Östlund

Una mujer fantástica (Chile) Sebastián Lelio



MEJOR CANCIÓN ORIGINAL

Mighty River

Stand Up for Something

Mystery of love

Remember me

This is me



MEJOR BANDA SONORA

Star Wars: Episodio VII - Los últimos Jedi

La forma del agua

Dunker que

El hilo invisible

Tres anuncios en las afueras

MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE

Edith+Eddie, de Laura Checkoway, Thomas Lee Wright

Heaven is a Traffic Jam on the 405, de Frank Stiefel

Heroin(e), de Elaine McMillion Sheldon, Kerrin Sheldon

Knife Skills, de Thomas Lennon

Traffic Stop, de Kate Davis, David Heilbroner

MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE DE ACCIÓN

DeKalb Elementary

The Silent Child

The Eleven o'clock

Wate Wote

My nephew Emmett

MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE ANIMADO

Dear Basketball, de Glen Keane, Kobe Bryant

Garden Party, de Victor Caire, Gabriel Grapperon

Lou, Dave Mullins, de Dana Murray

Negative Space, de Max Porter, Ru Kuwahata

Revolting Rhymes, de Jakob Schuh, Jan Lachauer



MEJOR DOCUMENTAL

Abacus: Small Enough to Jail

Rostros y lugares

Ícaro

Los últimos hombres en Alepo

Strong Island

MEJOR DOCUMENTAL LARGO

Ícaro

Strong Island

Abacus: Small Enough to jail

Rostros y lugares



MEJOR FOTOGRAFÍA

Blade Runner 2049, de Roger Deakins

El instante más oscuro, de Bruno Delbonnel

Dunkerque, de Hoyte van Hoytema

Mudbound, de Rachel Morrison

La forma del agua, de Dan Laustsen



MEJORES EFECTOS VISUALES

Blade Runner 2049, de John Nelson, Paul Lambert, Richard R. Hoover, Gerd Nefzer

Guardianes de la galaxia Vol. 2,

Kong: La isla calavera

Star Wars: Los últimos Jedi

La guerra del planeta de los simios



MEJOR DISEÑO DE VESTUARIO

La Bella y la Bestia, de Jacqueline Durran

El instante más oscuro, de Jacqueline Durran

La forma del agua, de Luis Sequeira

La reina Victoria y Abdul, de Consolata Boyle

El hilo invisible, de Mark Bridges

MEJOR MONTAJE

Baby Driver, de Jonathan Amos, Paul Machliss

La forma del agua, de Sidney Wolinsky

Yo, Tonya, de Tatiana S. Riegel

Tres anuncios en las afueras, de Jon Gregory



MEJOR SONIDO

Baby Driver, de Julian Slater

Blade Runner 2049, de Mark Mangini, Theo Green

Dunkerque, de Alex Gibson, Richard King

La forma del agua, de Nathan Robitaille, Nelson Ferreira

Star Wars: Los últimos Jedi, de Ren Klyce, Matthew Wood



MEJOR EDICIÓN DE SONIDO

Baby Driver, de Mary H. Ellis, Julian Slater, Tim Cavagin

Blade Runner 2049, de Mac Ruth, Ron Bartlett, Doug Hephill

Dunkerque, de Mark Weingarten, Gregg Landaker, Gary A. Rizzo

La forma del agua, de Glen Gauthier, Christian Cooke, Brad Zoern

Star Wars: Los últimos Jedi, de Stuart Wilson, Ren Klyce, David Parker, Michael Semanick



MEJOR DISEÑO DE PRODUCCIÓN

La Bella y la Bestia, de Sarah Greenwood; Katie Spencer

Blade Runner 2049, de Dennis Gassner, Alessandra Querzola

El instante más oscuro, de Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer

Dunkerque, de Nathan Crowley, Gary Fettis

La forma del agua, de Paul D. Austerberry, Jeffrey A. Melvin, Shane Vieau

MEJOR MAQUILLAJE Y PELUQUERÍA

El instante más oscuro, de Kazuhiro Tsuji, David Malinowski, Lucy Sibbick

La reina Victoria y Abdul, de Daniel Phillips and Lou Sheppard

Wonder, de Arjen Tuiten