FOTOS | La modelo Chloe Khan confiesa que perdió todos los huesos de su nariz con una cirugía

La joven modelo británica Chloe Khan ha compartido a través de redes sociales uno de sus secretos más personales. Después de que varias personas le preguntasen, Khan ha informado de que perdió todos los huesos de su nariz en una serie de operaciones quirúrgicas fallidas.
"En Halloween me sometí a una operación. ¡Mi nariz estaba absolutamente destruida y no tenía HUESOS EN MI NARIZ!", afirmaba la modelo de 26 años en Instagram. Varias intervenciones después, Chloe ha conseguido reconstruir el desastre utilizando múltiples partes del cartílago de su oreja.
@elitecosmeticsurgery . This is not a glamorous post but I have had so many dms asking where I got my nose done I wanted to be open with yall . On Halloween I went to @elitecosmeticsurgery . My nose was absolutely destroyed and I had NO BONES IN MY NOSE ! I didn't need a cosmetic surgery I needed to have a full reconstruction with 8 graphs from my ear cartilage . My full nose was rebuilt and I am so thankful for what @dr.aliuckan was able to achieve he really is the best surgeon in the world . I wish I found him first . I'm not recommending or pushing people to go get surgery but if you have already made the decision to get surgery and are looking for the right place or you need a revision honestly there is no where that compares . (Previous to this I had gone to a "top surgeon " on instagram with a massive following who I had stalked for years and he ended out being a fraudster conman and nobody believed me how bad it was . ) This is why I'm sharing this to make sure everyone has the knowledge of a safe surgeon with amazing results ) Thankyou so much @elitecosmeticsurgery you have changed my life . If you have any questions about surgery , rhinos , bbl or anything drop them below and I will answer . ( I know the pics are minging but you guys are my family and I'm just keeping it real with yall ) @elitecosmeticsurgery
"No necesitaba una cirugía estética. Necesitaba una reconstrucción completa con 8 gráficos del cartílago de mi oído", comentaba la modelo de Playboy haciendo referencia a la gravedad del problema.
La reconstrucción, ejecutada por el Dr. Aliuckan, le ha supuesto un nuevo gasto de 100.000 euros.