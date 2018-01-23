Todos los nominados para los Oscar 2018: 'La forma del agua', favorita

Este martes se ha hecho pública la lista de nominados para la próxima edición de los Premios Oscar. La gala, que se celebrará el próximo 4 de marzo en el Dolby Theatre de Los Ángeles, estará presentada por la estrella de la televisión americana Jimmy Kimmel.

Guillermo del Toro con 'La forma del agua' (The Shape of Water) y 'Dunkerque' son dos de las grandes protagonistas en las nominaciones. La cinta del director mexicano opta a trece galardones y se presenta como la favorita en todas las quinielas.

LISTA DE NOMINADOS A LOS OSCARS 2018

Mejor Película: Call me by your name, Darkest Hour, Phantom Thread, Dunkerque, Lady Bird, The Post, The Shape of Water, Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri.

Mejor Actor Principal: Timothée Chalamet, Daniel Day Lewis, Daniel Kaluuy, Gary Oldman, Denzel Washington.

Mejor Actriz Principal: Sally Hawkings,Frances McDormand, Margot Robbie,Meryl Streep, Saorise Ronan.

Mejor Actriz de Reparto: Mary J. Blige, Allison Janney, Lesley Manville, Laurie Metcalf, Octavia Spencer.

Mejor Actor de Reparto: Willem Dafoe, Woody Harrelson, Christopher Plummer, Sam Rockwell, Richard Jenkins.

Mejor Director: Christopher Nolan, Jordan Peele, Greta Geerwig, Paul Thomas Anderson, Guillermo del Toro.

Nominados a Cinematografía: Balde Runner 2049, Darkest Hour, Dunkerque, The Shape of Water, Mudbound.

Mejor Documental: Abacus, Small Enough to jail, Last men in Alepo, Strong Island, Faces Places, Icarus.

Mejor Película Extranjera: Una mujer fantástica, El insulto, Sin amor, The Square, En cuerpo y alma

Mejor Documental Corto: Edith+Eddie, Knife Skills, Heaven is a traffic jam on the 405, Heroin(e), Traffic Stop.

Mejor Canción Original: Mighty River (Mudbound), Stand up for something (Marshall), This is me (The Greatest Showman), Remember Me (Coco).

Mejor Guión Original: La gran enfermedad del amor, Déjame Salir, Lady Bird, La forma del agua, Tres anuncios en las afueras.

Mejor Guión Adaptado: Call Me By Your Name, The Disaster Artist, Molly's Game, Logan, Mudbound.

Mejor Diseño de Producción: La Bella y la Bestia, Blade Runner 2049, Darkest Hour, Dunkerque, Shape of Water.

Mejor Película Animada: Coco, El bebé jefazo, The Breadwinner, Ferdinand, Loving Vincent.

Mejor Edición de Sonido: Baby Driver, Blade Runner 2040, Dunkerque, The Shape of Water, Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

Mejor Banda Sonora: Dunkerque, The Shape of Water, Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Fantom Thread, Three Billboards outside of Ebbing, Missouri.

Mejor Vestuario: Beauty and the Beast, Darkest Hour, The Shape of Water, Victoria and Abdul, Phantom Thread